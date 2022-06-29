Select Page

Delegation for upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games announced

Jul 4, 2022

The Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) Friday announced a 55-person delegation for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, scheduled to take place from 28 July to 8 August in Birmingham, England.

The announced 55-person delegation includes athletes, medical staff, management, and the media, the NNOC confirmed.

Namibia will take part in the following disciplines at the games: Athletics, which will be represented by 12 people; boxing (3); bowls (3); cycling (10); gymnastics (4); Paralympic (5); swimming (3); triathlon (5) and wrestling (3).

The team which is made up of 23 male participants and 12 females will be led by Chef de Mission, Marja Woortman.

Notably, sprinter, and 2020 Olympian, Christine Mboma, and Commonwealth gold medalist in 2018, Jonas Junias Jonas will feature in the games.

The Commonwealth Games is an international multi-sport event involving athletes from the Commonwealth of Nations. The event was first held in 1930, and, except in 1942 and 1946, takes place every four years.

 

