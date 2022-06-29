International combat championships kick off in Walvis Bay

An international championship covering Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), Jiu-Jitsu GI, and kickboxing disciplines, kicked off Friday, 01 July in Walvis Bay.

The championships dubbed; ‘Desert Storm IV’ which will conclude on Sunday, 03 July managed to attract eight countries with around 150 entries entered, Namibian Kickboxing Federation, President, Anita de Klerk said recently.

According to De Klerk, two local fighters will fight in the main events, namely, Delano Muller, a 3-time Sub-Saharan title holder, who will be making his debut in MMA, and Veja Hinda, the gold medalist at the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation Africa Championship held in April.

“Please come in numbers to support MMA, a noble sport with great benefits, and it is important to see for yourself and understand the sport better,” she said, adding that although MMA only emerged in the 1990s, its growth has been, quite simply, phenomenal; it is currently one of the fastest-growing sports in the world.

De Klerk said the championships will kick off Friday with Jiu-Jitsu GI from morning to evening, closing off the day with the MMA main event.

“On Saturday kickboxing will take place from the morning with the main event to be staged in the evening, while on Sunday, Jiu-Jitsu fights (without GI) will take place,” she concluded.

MMA is a combat competition involving the use, subject to any applicable limitations of a combination of techniques from different disciplines of the martial arts, including, grappling, kicking, and striking.