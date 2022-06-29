NCA beef Namibia’s first redmeat exports to Ghana

The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation announced that Meatco’s first consignment of Namibian beef from the Northern Communal Areas has arrived at Tema Port in Accra, Ghana.

The ministry said in a statement this week that the meat is being imported by Abanga Farms and Food Systems, a Ghanaian company that has signed a contract with Meatco as a sole distributor. “This is the first time that Namibian beef is entering the Ghanaian market,” explained the ministry.

The ministry said this achievement is a significant boost for bilateral trade between Namibia and Ghana and a contribution to the enhancement of intra-African trade. The ministry commended the High Commissioner of Namibia to Ghana, Ambassador Selma Ashipala-Musavyi and the Chief Executive of Meatco, Mwilima Mushokobanji and their respective teams for this milestone. “Similarly appreciation is extended to the Ministries of Agriculture, Water and Rural Development and Industrialization and Trade for their cooperation and support.”

“We continue to enhance economic diplomacy and create market access for Namibian products and when we work together, we are all winners,” concluded the ministry.