German Embassy launches refurbishment project at Katutura State Hospital

By Clifton Movirongo.

The German Embassy amalgamated with the Rob Youth Foundation this week in signing an endorsement to support a refurbishment project at the Katutura State Hospital.

The funding agreement of N$180,000 will be made available to refurbish the children and maternity wards, among others at the state hospital.

This comes after the foundation conducted an onsite inspection, and identified the wards of three floors that are currently in need of renovation.

German Ambassador to Namibia, HE Herbert Beck, welcomed the Founder and Director of Rob Youth Foundation, Robert Maseka, to further discuss the implementation of the project.

Moreover, the volunteers of the foundation will team up with a construction company, that pledged to offer their expertise and labour free of charge to support the project.

“The plan is to replace broken glass panels on doors, broken wall and ceiling panels, lavatories and sinks, and give the wards a fresh coat of paint. This will provide a more conducive environment for the ill people and help them to recover in a more appropriate facility,” a statement issued by the Embassy said.

According to the Embassy, via this project, the youth foundation is focused on giving back to the nation and helping the government to reach the SGD 3 goal.

“Good health and well-being for all. The members of Rob Youth Foundation chose specifically this project because it is important to provide all members of society with a dignifying environment, in times when it is most needed,” the Embassy concluded.