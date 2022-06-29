Seasoned athlete Bock, shows no signs of slowing down

Local sprinter, Mahmed Bock is still making waves on the track at the age of 27, by coming second in the 400m in a personal best time of 45.80 at the Gaborone International Meet earlier this year.

Because of his recent achievements at the meet, Bock received a N$20,000 scholarship from the Frank Fredericks Foundation.

The journey for Bock started when he realised that he should take athletics more seriously at the end of his secondary education.

“After high school in 2013, I started taking athletics more seriously as I played rugby previously. I loved rugby as a talent, but I felt athletics is more my calling,” said Bock.

Bock who is a personal trainer and barber said the scholarship is a helping hand as it gives focus on reassurance to keep fighting and believing in one’s dreams.

“I hope to inspire the youth by ingraining in them that success comes from hard work and it is not all sunshine and rainbows, it does not matter where you come from, as long as you focus on your achievements, work hard, and remain determined, you have a fighting chance,” he added.

His time is the new Namibian 400m record that previously stood at 46.14 seconds after it was set in 1980 by the late, Daniel Haitembu.

Bock’s many accolades in athletics include winning his first Nationals in 2019, winning a silver medal at the Senior African Athletics Champions, qualifying for the All African Games, and getting to the semi-finals, as well as being a national record holder in the 4 by 4.

He has also participated in the African Championships in Athletics Finals and the Common Wealth Games.