Lelly Usiku appointed as new acting NAMDIA boss

Namib Desert Diamonds (NAMDIA) has appointed Lelly Usiku as the company’s new acting Chief Executive effective 2 July.

Usiku who is currently the General Manager: Sales and Marketing, will take over from Kennedy Hamutenya, who served as the inaugural Chief Executive Officer of NAMDIA from 01 July 2017 until 01 July.

The Board, Management, and staff members of Namib Desert Diamonds (NAMDIA) wish to express our gratitude for the service rendered by Mr. Hamutenya the company said in a statement this week.

“We wish Hamutenya well in all his future endeavors,” the board said, adding that it is under Hamutenya’s stewardship, that NAMDIA was successfully established and is now a renowned trader of Namibian diamonds.

“We are excited about the new phase that the company enters as it expands its horizons in pursuing its mandate of price discovery on Namibian diamonds,” they said while congratulating and wishing Ms. Usiku all the best in her new role.