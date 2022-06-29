Mayor of Windhoek opens case against NamPol

The Windhoek Municipal Council has confirmed that the Mayor, Her Worship Sade Gawanas, was arrested by the Namibian Police at Okahandja Park on 27 June, while on official duty in terms of section 11 of the Local Authority Act.

The council in a statement said that Gawanas was arrested while attempting to diffuse an altercation between community members and police officers in the area and even though she identified herself handcuffed her and threw her in the back of a police van.

Council said they condemn the police actions and the circumstances under which the Mayor was arrested because she experienced police brutality and demeaning treatment firsthand.

“This calls for accountability for the perpetrators of this heinous act and an overall urgent redress of police conduct when interacting with members of the community,” they added.

In the meantime, the Mayor has opened a criminal case at Wanahenda Police Station against the police officer who arrested her, as she believes that the police officer violated her right by aggressively and violently manhandling her.