Select Page

Mayor of Windhoek opens case against NamPol

Posted by | Jun 29, 2022 |

Mayor of Windhoek opens case against NamPol

The Windhoek Municipal Council has confirmed that the Mayor, Her Worship Sade Gawanas, was arrested by the Namibian Police at Okahandja Park on 27 June, while on official duty in terms of section 11 of the Local Authority Act.

The council in a statement said that Gawanas was arrested while attempting to diffuse an altercation between community members and police officers in the area and even though she identified herself handcuffed her and threw her in the back of a police van.

Council said they condemn the police actions and the circumstances under which the Mayor was arrested because she experienced police brutality and demeaning treatment firsthand.

“This calls for accountability for the perpetrators of this heinous act and an overall urgent redress of police conduct when interacting with members of the community,” they added.

In the meantime, the Mayor has opened a criminal case at Wanahenda Police Station against the police officer who arrested her, as she believes that the police officer violated her right by aggressively and violently manhandling her.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Zeraeua Traditional Authority rallies behind proposed National Genocide Remembrance Day

Zeraeua Traditional Authority rallies behind proposed National Genocide Remembrance Day

16 February 2021

Botswana’s Masisi to pay working visit to Namibia

Botswana’s Masisi to pay working visit to Namibia

28 January 2021

Preventing cruelty to animals is not only the job of the SPCA but also of individuals and communities

Preventing cruelty to animals is not only the job of the SPCA but also of individuals and communities

1 September 2017

Private sector Personal Protection Gear to safeguard those healthworkers on the fronline

Private sector Personal Protection Gear to safeguard those healthworkers on the fronline

5 August 2020

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<