Erongo Region Agri-Market Day slated for weekend

In furtherance of promoting the growth of the agriculture sector, Agribank in collaboration with relevant

stakeholders within the sector, in the Erongo region, will host the first-ever agri-market day.

The market day is to be hosted in Omaruru from 1 and 2 July, under the theme, “Market your products and grow your agribusiness.”

The agri-market day is aimed at promoting secured household income and increased national food security. Similarly, it will serve as a platform for small-scale farmers in the Erongo region, to exhibit and market a variety of their products, while also highlighting value addition opportunities.

More important, it will enable farmers to share best practices and challenges, while serving as a motivation for prospective emerging farmers to engage in agricultural activities. Various activities such as information sessions and practical demonstrations for farmers are planned for the event.

As a development finance institution, Agribank will have a team onsite, to assist farmers that may want to access its products and services.

Among other stakeholders, the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, Namibian Police, and Regional Councilors are partners in hosting the event.

The Governor of Erongo Region, Neville Andre, will officiate at the event and going forward, the Bank plans to host similar events in all other regions.