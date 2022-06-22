Kellerman ICT Solutions leads dialogue in the technology space and its challenges

Kellerman ICT brings years of joint industry experience to their customers, safeguarding businesses with policies, procedures, and processes for a defined business’ information management strategy – lowering risk and vulnerability, and increasing confidence in an ever-connected world.

Managing Director Deon Kellerman recently spoke at the Invest Southern Africa Conference in Johannesburg about the much talked about 4th Industrial Revolution (4iR).

According to the latest panel discussion amongst other industry leaders, Lwazi Tshabalala (Ulwembu Business Services) and Welile Mbolekwa (Isao Management Services) agreed with Kellerman that Fourth Industrial Revolution has the potential to raise global income levels and improve the quality of life for populations around the world. It will also lead to a supply-side miracle, with long-term gains in efficiency and productivity.

At the said conference Kellerman focused on the ever-rapid increase of online presence stating that more than 30 percent of the global population now uses social media platforms to connect, learn, and share information. In an ideal world, these interactions would provide an opportunity for cross-cultural understanding and cohesion.

“There is clear evidence that the technologies that underpin the Fourth Industrial Revolution are having a major impact on businesses. On the supply side, many industries are seeing the introduction of new technologies that create entirely new ways of serving existing needs and significantly disrupt existing industry value chains. Disruption is also flowing from agile, innovative competitors who, thanks to access to global digital platforms for research, development, marketing, sales, and distribution, can oust well-established incumbents faster than ever by improving the quality, speed, or price at which value is delivered,” he noted.

Apart from being vocal about the ever-changing revolution of technology Kellerman ICT embraces the challenges that come with it by partnering with SYNAQ which is a managed services house of professional ICT consultants to help fill gaps in cybersecurity on the African continent. From sharing insightful recommendations across the African continent, Kellerman continues to stress the importance of embracing technology and preparing for the challenges in advance.

“COVID highlighted the importance for large and small corporates to have a holistic approach to cyber security. Kellerman ICT sees SYNAQ as a credible partner with which they can service the Western Cape and Windhoek markets via SYNAQ products. SYNAQ provides a different perspective on how cyber security and specifically email security should be handled,” he said.

Taking ownership of various conversations around 4iR through the ever-developing technology, it is critical to be open to a great boost in which humans operate functionally and optimally but also putting systems in place with the set-backs that it could also bring.