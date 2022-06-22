Select Page

Shangula encourages African health systems to prioritise mental health

The Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr. Kalumbi Shangula recently encouraged African health systems to prioritise the promotion of mental health.

Shangula said it is critical that this neglected crisis of mental health, as well as domestic and gender violence, are discussed, he said while addressing delegates at the opening of the second joint high-level continental seminar on the right to health and social protection in Africa.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the vulnerability of many health care systems in Africa and elsewhere. It laid bare the gaps in health promotion, prevention, and rehabilitation for mental health as well as control of substance abuse. These crises have the potential to greatly erode progress made on health, human right, and social protection,” Shangula added.

“We must, therefore, increase investments in the provision and promotion of mental health programs and services,” Shangula said, adding that Africa must forge ahead to end all forms of harmful practices, that erode the commendable strides the continent has made so far.

“We must continue to promote and enact progressive laws, develop policies and action plans for reproductive health, economic empowerment, political emancipation of women, and ending all forms of violence against women and girls,” he concluded.

 

