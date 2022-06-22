Select Page

Portraits of the Nama and Otjiherero people brought to life

The National Art Gallery of Namibia (NAGN) is inviting the public to the opening of the Fraitaxtsēs sores tsîn ge ra≠gâ / Ondjembo yo Null Vier Exhibition on 7 July at 18:00, by Berlin-based visual artist, Ixmucané Aguilar.

The NAGN said the exhibition will showcase portraits of Nama and Herero people brought to life through their narratives and accounts of 1904 by a multimedia exhibition.

“Through her multi-layered documentary photography, she engaged in extensive field research to put out installations and art publications to relay her work in an artistic language,” added the gallery.

They further explained that Ixmucané has been featured in different magazines, such as the Journal Akademie der Kunste Berlin, and is also presenting her work on international stages, including at the upcoming 13th Biennial of Photography in Bamako, Mali.

 

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

