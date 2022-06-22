Select Page

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 27 June 2022

Posted by | Jun 27, 2022 |

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 27 June 2022

A blank space or an (NR) indicates no readings received.

An ( e ) indicates that the water level has been estimated.

An ( w ) indicates that the conditions were very windy, resulting in an inaccurate reading.

Omatjenne Dam does not have abstraction facilities.

The dam contents are according to the latest dam basin surveys.

The inflow that is reflected in the bulletin does not take into account evaporation and abstraction of water.

An (N/A) indicates that there is no rain gauge at the dam.

*Transfer from Omatako Dam to Von Bach Dam took place, no data was received from Omatako Dam.

 

About The Author

Typesetter

Today the Typesetter is a position at a newspaper that is mostly outdated since lead typesetting disappeared about fifty years ago. It is however a convenient term to indicate a person that is responsible for the technical refinement of publishing including web publishing. The Typesetter does not contribute to editorial content but makes sure that all elements are where they belong. - Ed.

Related Posts

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Tuesday 22 March 2022

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Tuesday 22 March 2022

22 March 2022

Namwater dam update on Wednesday 18 March 2020

Namwater dam update on Wednesday 18 March 2020

18 March 2020

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 06 June 2022

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 06 June 2022

6 June 2022

Rainfall 21 March 2014

Rainfall 21 March 2014

20 March 2014

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<