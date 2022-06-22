Youth across African encouraged to register for upcoming Tourism Innovation Summit and Challenge to be held in Windhoek

The 4th Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Summit and Challenge will be held in Windhoek from 27 to 29 July and organisers have since called on Africans, particularly the youth to register for the upcoming summit.

The 4th Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Summit and Challenge is the one and only Pan-African youth and start-up in tourism summit on the continent and will host 500 physical and over 1000 virtual attendees.

The summit will be held under the theme; “Developing Youth and Innovative Entrepreneurship Solutions for Inclusive Tourism Recovery in Africa.”

According to a statement this week, this is an exclusive platform being provided to the innovative African youth in the travel and tourism looking for funding, partnership, and mentorship opportunities to present their project to the global marketplace to find the required support for their programs.

The summit is open to interested youth, start-ups, and professionals in the tourism, travel, hospitality, aviation, academia, technology sectors, and all related industries to connect, engage, learn, innovate and grow.

Interested individuals and professionals should register to attend the conference on the summit’s website on www.youthtourismsummit.com. The registration is free. We encourage interested parties to register at their earliest convenience to avoid disappointment.