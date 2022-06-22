Select Page

FLON to host vaccination pop ups at Soweto Market

Jun 27, 2022

The First Lady’s Office (FLO) will host their second #VaccinationPopUp on 30 June at Soweto Market from 10:00 until 17:00. This will be the second of 4 monthly #VaccinationPopUps, which are part of FLO’s #LOVEProtects Campaign.

The First Lady’s Office said this time the #VaccinationPopUp is going to be a special edition where they will have extra services on offers such as sexual and reproductive health and rights services, HIV testing, HIV medication referral, distribution of contraceptives, family planning counseling, psychosocial counseling, GBV screening, and counseling.

“All additional services are free and available to everyone, as always we will still have the Q&A session with a medical doctor and COVID-19 vaccinations,” added the First Lady’s Office.

Expected guests to pop up at the VaccinationPopUp are H.E Dr. Hage Geingob, H.E Monica Geingos, and Minister of Health and Social Services Dr. Kalumbi Shangula.

 

