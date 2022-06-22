Nedbank bursary programme to assist seven students

Nedbank Namibia recently awarded bursaries amounting to N$190,000, to seven students through the banks’ bursary programme.

A total of seven applications were successful. Included in this number are Nedbank Namibia staff members who are studying part-time. The selection process by the Nedbank Namibia bursary committee was made up of interviews and in-depth assessments, which awarded the candidates who met the qualifying criteria.

Nedbank Namibia’s Acting Head of Human Capital, Faith Cloete, commended the successful candidates, “Nedbank Namibia is committed to achieving its vision by, among other things, granting bursaries to both our employees and external candidates, for formal educational qualifications that will facilitate their development and the implementation of the strategy of the bank.

The rationale behind the employee’s intention to engage in further studies should include, but in no way be limited to setting out the full curriculum of the particular course, compared with the existing job description of the employee and how the qualification will add value to the personal development of the employee within their role and responsibility.” Cloete said.

She further added that those who did not make it to this year’s successful list should apply again this year. “Although we could not cater to everyone who applied at this point, we want you to never give up on your studies and make sure to apply again for next year’s intake,” she added.

The Nedbank Namibia staff members who received bursaries are Mercy David, Hermanus Louw, Maiya Mapele, Nollyda Goases, Varneah Hartung, and Elizabeth Haitamba. Their fields of study include Accounting, Business Administration, Chartered Accounting, and Commerce in Law.

David Apollos was the external candidate who was part of this year’s intake. He is studying towards a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science at the Namibia University of Science and Technology. When asked why he applied for the bursary program, David narrated the main reason was that he did not have enough funds to cover his tuition fees. “I applied for the Nedbank bursary for quite a few reasons. One of the reasons was that the bursary would cover my tuition fees, as my parents are not able to afford my studies at this point. The other reason was that I would be allowed to do my Internship at Nedbank Namibia, which is an opportunity to expose myself to practical experience, and to broaden my network in the banking space which I think will be beneficial for me in the long run,” Apollos mentioned.