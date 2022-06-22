20MW Omburu solar power plant inaugurated

Power utility, NamPower last week Friday inaugurated the utility’s first fully owned 20MW solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant at an event in Omaruru in the Erongo region.

The Omburu PV project which took 15 months to complete, was constructed through a joint venture between Hopsol Africa and Tulive Private Equity.

The plant which occupies 40ha is expected to supply 67,8Gwh of clean energy annually, NamPower added.

Speaking in her key address, Ministry of Mines and Energy, deputy minister, Kornelia Shilunga said Namibia continues to make strides towards transitioning to the use of renewable sources for energy supply.

“We are all aware that Namibia is heavily reliant on importing electricity from South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, but the picture is changing, step by step,” she said, adding that solar and wind are the answer to electricity independence.

Nampower MD, Kahenge Haulofu said the utility adopted its Integrated Strategic Business plan in 2020 in which the company identified its strategic focus, application, and prioritization of resources over the next five years.

“Nampower ratified the implementation of the following projects, 20MW Omburu power station and a 40MW wind project which is currently in the bidding phase. We hope to award the EPC contract in the first quarter of 2023,” he added.

Haulofu further said a 40MW biomass power project is currently also in a bidding phase which is expected to be concluded in August 2022.

Namibia is committed to increasing the local electricity generation capacity from 624 to 879MW by 2025, through commissioning 50MW of IPP projects and an additional 220MW generation by NamPower by 2025, Shilunga concluded.

The Omburu Solar plant meanwhile is set to produce the cheapest clean energy in the country.