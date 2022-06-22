Select Page

Jun 24, 2022

Intra-port agreement prepares Namibia for green hydrogen exports to Europe

The Namibian Ports Authority has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Port of Antwerp Bruges to explore a broad scope of future collaboration and operational cooperation. The memorandum also covers an agreement with the Antwerp Flanders Port Training Centre for future training of Namport staff.

Announcing the Memorandum of Agreement on Thursday, the Namport Manager of Corporate Communications, Taná Pesat, said both parties will cooperate on various strategic issues but in particular look at boosting hydrogen exports from Namibia supported by the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Namibian Ministry of Mines and Energy and the Federal Ministry of Energy of the Kingdom of Belgium, at Glasgow in 2021.

In November 2021 Namport entered into a collaborative working relationship with the Port of Rotterdam by signing a Memorandum of Understanding to position both ports to become green hydrogen hubs and to facilitate the forecast growth and flow of the green hydrogen supply chain from Namibia to Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

Building on this existing relationship, the agreement between Namport and the Port of Antwerp compels both parties to promote the development and improvement of port-driven green energy solutions, global waterborne transport infrastructure and enhancement of economic, environmental and social benefits and to be proactive in dealing with the impact of climate change.

The Memorandum of Agreement between the two ports further encourages all parties to advertise the various services that each can offer by informing maritime companies of the advantages of making use of the respective ports, including their service quality and the handling of shipping lines.

From the left, Jacques van der Merien, the Chief Executive of the Port of Antwerp Bruges, Andrew Kanime, the Namport Chief Executive, and Mario Lievens, the course programme Director at the Flanders Port Training Centre.

 

