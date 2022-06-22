Document Warehouse calling all fast and accurate typists to enter their competition

The Document Warehouse recently launched a competition where the fastest and most accurate typist or keyboard user can compete with others to determine who is Namibia’s most proficient typist.

The competition’s first round is scheduled for the end of June. The typing test will be done over a 3-day period from 27 to 29 June at the CodeCave, located at the Village and the finals will take place on 2 July in the Opera House also at the Village.

The Document Warehouse said with the rise in technology and contemporary communication in media, touch typing has become a very valuable skill. “Touch typing is the ability to type without looking at the keyboard and although it takes some time to learn, it does play a significant role in completing work efficiently and in a speedy manner,” they added.

Chief Business Development Officer, Marlize Cohen said typing and accurate use of a computer keyboard is a valuable asset, given that computers are used for both work-related and personal activities, as well as for social media. “Therefore, within the workplace, it is of value to appoint someone who is familiar and confident in keyboard usage, which usually improves their work performance significantly and we would like to highlight and reward this mostly unrecognised skill within the work environment,” she explained.

Competition organiser, Janifar Scott indicated that the average typing speed is around 40 words per minute but that this can be influenced by how you type. “Should you use the two finger method, you will not be able to type more than around 27 words per minute. If however you are using touch typing with all 10 fingers you can easily type more than 50 wpm,” added Scott.