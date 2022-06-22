Paratus unveils Armada, its first Namibian carrier-neutral data centre

By Clifton Movirongo.

Paratus Namibia plans to operationalise its new Armada Data Centre (DC) in Brakwater near Windhoek in August this year, only a month and a half away. Announcing the intended launch, Paratus said the data centre will offer superior connectivity to all telecommunications operators, hence the designation ‘carrier-neutral.’

According to Paratus Group, Armada is the first Namibian carrier-neutral DC and while Paratus operates its own resilient, quality network that interconnects with the rest of Africa and the world through its Trans Kalahari Fiber network, the DC’s carrier-neutral status gives clients and tenants total control over their connectivity options.

The DC opens its doors to both network operators and individual co-location tenants, so they will not be bound to a single network service provider. “Armada enables clients’ freedom of choice and peace of mind in respect of connectivity resilience, multiple concurrent MMPs (Meet-Me-Points) on campus, access, and uptime,” the Group stated.

Paratus Group Chief Executive designate, Schalk Erasmus said “This is the first DC in Namibia to have carrier-neutral status. It’s important for our tenants in terms of cost, optimum connectivity, and backup because being tied to one network can be limiting. As a quality network service provider, Paratus understands both our tenants’ and other network operators’ needs, and we are currently in talks with several ISPs about the options that the Armada DC gives them.”

Erasmus added that the company is proud to be able to offer this service as it is yet another way in which Paratus realises its vision to transform Africa through digital infrastructure and to unlock potential through high-quality connectivity.

The Paratus Armada DC encourages interconnectivity between multiple telecommunications carriers, allowing multiple service providers to use the facilities and thereby enhancing service offerings to co-location clients, the multinational company said.

As a result, this broadens the appeal of the Armada DC because Paratus can serve any business – small, medium, or enterprise-size.

“For our co-location customers and tenants, the flexibility to switch network service providers is an added attraction. We will help with that transition which means they do not need to move or relocate any of their equipment or servers when they make any changes. It’s all under one roof and, as they exercise their network service options, any changes will be seamless, while always backed by reliable infrastructure,” Erasmus continued.

Through its extended network, the Paratus group also serves customers in over 30 African countries; it is the appointed partner to land the Equiano subsea cable in Namibia; and, with the new Armada DC in Windhoek, has now built four of its own Data Center facilities in three African countries, all of which will be ISO 9001, ISO 27001 and PCI DSS certified by Q4 2022.

Paratus Namibia also hosts its own Earth station, linked to the fiber backbone, allowing capacity to be distributed countrywide.