Government postpones 3rd Session of Namibia – South Africa Bi-National Commission

By Clifton Movirongo.

The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation (MICRO) has announced that the 3rd Session of the Namibia-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) have been put off until further notice.

The eagerly anticipated Namibia – South Africa BNC was conveyed to take place in Windhoek from 28 June to 1 July.

“The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation will duly communicate to all media once new dates have been mutually agreed upon,” MICRO said in a statement on Thursday.

South African President, HE Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to lead a contingent to Namibia and co-chair the Commission, while the President, HE Dr Hage Geingob were to chair the Commission.

This was confirmed by MICRO Executive Director, Penda Naanda, in a statement this week, adding that the two countries are expected to consider and sign new bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding.

The ministerial session will be chaired by Namibia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, and co-chaired by South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor.