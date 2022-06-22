FNCC invites you to come and celebrate World Music Day with them

The Franco Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC) is inviting the public to celebrate World Music Day on 25 June from 11:00 with them. World Music Day started 40 years ago in France in 1982 when France’s Ministry of Culture dreamed up an idea for a new kind of musical holiday.

The FNCC said this will be an all-day music event combined with a market hosted by Back2School Namibia. “Launched in 1982 in France as the Fete de la Musique, it is now held on the same day in more than 1000 cities in 120 countries and is open to anyone who wants to take part,” they invited.

“We welcome every kind of musician, young old, amateur and professional, of every musical persuasion to share their music with friends, neighbours and strangers and all of it is free and open to the public,” concluded the FNCC.