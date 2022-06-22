Letshego Holdings Limited appoints new Group Chief Executive

The Board of Letshego Holdings Limited has affirmed the appointment of Aobakwe “Aupa” Monyatsi as Group Chief Executive with immediate effect, subject to regulatory approvals.

Before this appointment Monyatsi held the same role in an interim capacity from 4 May 2022, having led the inclusive finance entity’s digitalization of systems and operations for the last two years in his inaugural position as Group Chief Operating Officer (Group COO).

Aupa is a well-rounded and experienced pan-African regional banker, with demonstrated tech and

digital-savvy expertise having spearheaded and developed innovation and virtual channel strategies in

his previous role as Absa Group’s Managing Executive for Alternative Channels.

His career journey has provided Africa-wide experience in Ghana, Senegal, Nigeria, and Kenya, having led a team in incubating fintech that drives financial inclusion through mobile money, blockchain, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

With a clear balance of financial and technical experience, Aupa is ideally placed to steer

Letshego into the Group’s next chapter of embedding and monetizing the Group’s recent investment

into digital systems and product innovation.

Enos Banda, the Group Chairman of Letshego Holdings Ltd affirmed the appointment, adding, “Aupa is an ideal candidate to take Letshego into the next generation where we aim to realise the benefits of our recent tech investments and embed the exciting advancements and transformation initiated by the Management Team over the last two year period.

Aupa brings proficiency in retail tech, diverse pan-Africa financial sector experience as well as a passion to make a difference. His dynamic and personable leadership style, balanced by his empathy and appreciation for people, makes him an ideal candidate to lead our organisation.

During his career at ABSA Botswana, Aupa was Chief Operating Officer and Head of Distribution Channels, with his latest role being Acting Managing Director for ABSA Botswana before transferring to the bank’s Africa head office in South Africa, as Managing Executive for Alternative Channels.

Commenting on his appointment, Aobakwe “Aupa” Monyatsi, Group Chief Executive added, “Letshego’s ambition to achieve a sustainable impact for more broader pan-African regional communities by extending access to simple yet productive financial solutions, has always inspired me to be part of the organisation. I am now excited to lead, support, and inspire our diverse and dynamic pan-African teams to unlock our collective potential for the benefit of

our people, as well as the benefit of our customers, stakeholders, and communities where we operate. I have been inspired by the warmth and support received since I joined Letshego, and I am honoured to lead the Group into our next chapter of evolution, securing long-term shareholder return.”

Letshego Holdings Ltd is an African multinational organisation, headquartered and listed in Botswana and focused on delivering inclusive finance solutions to underserved populations across its 11 sub-Saharan Africa footprint.