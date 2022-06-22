EduVision’s quest to avail online learning to more remote schools receives boost from Capricorn

By Clifton Movirongo.

The Capricorn Foundation has announced an endowment of N$540,000 to the EduVision Online Learning (EOL) project to ensure that EduVision can continue with its online learning service.

With this contribution, the Foundation hopes for the expansion of the project so that more learners from remote schools can benefit from EOL’s services, the Group said.

“EduVision has been on a quest to change this narrative and make online learning more accessible.” read a statement issued by the Group said.

EOL project owner, Frikkie Louw, said that, currently, the project focuses on connecting remote schools with trustworthy and high-speed internet, Zoom sessions, workshops, e-learning software, modern smart-board technology, and interactive lesson presentations (visual, audio, and interactive writing).

Louw added that lessons are also recorded using Panopto and stored in the Amazon Cloud, where the project schools and their learners have access to them at any time and place.

Executive Officer of Capricorn Foundation, Marlize Horn maintained that “in the times we live in, these forward-thinking projects go far in helping and growing our country.”

“Capricorn Foundation is proud to partner with visionaries in the market who have already anticipated a future that might require a different way of learning,” said Horn.

Since its initiation in 2018, EduVision provided its unique support to 10 schools in remote areas across the country. The Group also revealed that five more schools were added to the project, making it a total of 15 schools, with a total of 5800 learners of Grade 8 to 12 directly benefiting from EOL.

“EduVision has been a major success in our daily lives as it has become a major source of information. Watching recorded lessons, and videos on YouTube has aided our understanding. We can view practicals, pictures, and videos, which often provide different angles of understanding content. It helps us overcome our challenges as learners,” said one learner.

Schools that are now part of the EOL programme include Tsumkwe Secondary School at Tsumkwe, Cornelius Goreseb Secondary School at Khorixas, Waterberg Junior Secondary School outside Okakarara and Okakarara Senior Secondary School at Okakarara, Gam Secondary School, Epukiro Post Secondary School, Himarwa Ithete Senior Secondary School, SI/Oaseb Senior Secondary School, PI Groendewaldt Secondary School, and Pioneer Secondary School (Schlip) Oshaango Combined School, Epember Secondary School, Elundu Combined School, Leevi Hakushember Secondary School, and Kandjimi Murangi Secondary School have also joined the project.