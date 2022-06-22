Benjamin announces 31- man provisional squad ahead of COSAFA Cup

Brave Warriors’ head coach, Collin Benjamin this week announced a provisional 31- man squad for the 2022 COSAFA Cup scheduled to take place in Durban next month.

The selected players include a new crop of young talented footballers.

“Any player that is good enough, is old enough to represent the senior team. We are assessing and working closely with the new editions but I am confident in saying they have great potential and have shown massive commitment since the get-go,” he said in a statement.

The Gaffer added that the team welcomes COSAFA’s decision on increasing squad sizes from 20 to 23, citing “the more the merrier”.

“COVID times are tough and have proven to take a great toll on teams, and on top of that are other cases like loss of form and injuries. This came without a doubt as a grand boost and we applaud the organizing team,” he said.

The tournament kicks off on 5 July, with the Braves Warriors only set to have their first match on 17 July against Madagascar, in the quarterfinals of the Cup.

Provisional Squad is as follows: Goalkeepers: Kamaijanda Ndisiro, Edward Maova, Mbemutjiua Mata, Ruhuka Ngatangue.

Defenders: Approcius Petrus, Denzil Haoseb, Charles Hambira, Ivan Kamberipa, Amazing Kandjii, Tuli Ngenovali Nashixwa, Kennedy Amutenya

Midfielders: Marcel Papama, Wesley Katjiteo, Dynamo Fredericks, Immanuel Heita, Ngero Katua, Tjipenandjambi Karuoombe, Prinz Tjiueza, Steven Damaseb, Brian Katuuo, Tjiveta Kajimuine, Uetuuro Kambato, Wendel Rudath, Omseb Solomon, Absalom Iimbondi Forwards: Elmo Kambindu, McBarry Geiseb, Bethuel Muzeu, Lionell Routh, Godwin Eiseb, Olzen Ameb.

The Technical Team: Collin Benjamin: Head Coach, Ronnie Kanalelo: Assistant Coach, Arnold Subeb: Goalkeeper Coach, and Garren Smith: Sports Scientist.