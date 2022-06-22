Select Page

Namibia-South African 3rd Bi-National Commission set for next week

Jun 23, 2022

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead a delegation to Namibia for the 3rd Session of Namibia South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) from 28 June to 1 July in Windhoek, the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation (MICRO) said Wednesday.

The President, HE Dr Hage Geingob will chair the Commission, while Ramaphosa, will co-chair, MICRO Executive Director, Penda Naanda said in a statement.

According to Naanda, the session will also review cooperation in a wide range of areas including diplomatic, legal, economic, social, and defence and security.

“Since the transformation of the Heads of State Economic Forum into the BNC in November 2012, the BNC, co-chaired by the Presidents of Namibia and South Africa, has provided an impetus to further enhance bilateral cooperation, as well as a platform to exchange views on issues of mutual interest and concern at the regional and multilateral fora,” he added.

Furthermore, the two countries are expected to consider and sign new bilateral agreements and memorandums of understanding, Naanda added.

Meanwhile, the ministerial session will be chaired by Namibia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, and co-chaired by South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor.

 

