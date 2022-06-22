Nkurenkuru Clinic opens its doors to patients

The Kavango West Regional Council announced that the Nkurenkuru Primary Healthcare Clinic started with the provision of services to patients last week.

Operation hours start from 08:00 to 17:00 on weekdays, for now, a statement released said.

The Council said the clinic is open for screening and treatment while other services such as counselling and testing are expected to be introduced in the near future.

“The project commenced in 2012 and its completion has been a challenge after the contractor abandoned the site, but other subcontractors had to be appointed to complete the construction and have it ready for operations,” added the Council.

Governor of the Kavango West, Sirkka Ausiku said Nkurenkuru is a fast-growing town that needs suitable health and educational facilities to attract experts and investors to come and work in the town and region at large.