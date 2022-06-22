Select Page

Nkurenkuru Clinic opens its doors to patients

Jun 22, 2022

The Kavango West Regional Council announced that the Nkurenkuru Primary Healthcare Clinic started with the provision of services to patients last week.

Operation hours start from 08:00 to 17:00 on weekdays, for now, a statement released said.

The Council said the clinic is open for screening and treatment while other services such as counselling and testing are expected to be introduced in the near future.

“The project commenced in 2012 and its completion has been a challenge after the contractor abandoned the site, but other subcontractors had to be appointed to complete the construction and have it ready for operations,” added the Council.

Governor of the Kavango West, Sirkka Ausiku said Nkurenkuru is a fast-growing town that needs suitable health and educational facilities to attract experts and investors to come and work in the town and region at large.

 

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

