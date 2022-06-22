Powercom commissions new network tower in Okahandja

ICT infrastructure and equipment provider, Powercom on Wednesday launched and commissioned a network tower in Okahandja, aimed at improving access to telecommunications services and unreliable network coverage.

The tower will increase access to services in the town and further improve network coverage on the national roads leading in and out of Okahandja to Karibib and Otjiwarongo, respectively.

Information and Communication Technology Minister, Dr Peya Mushelenga officially launched the tower, where he highlighted the importance of telecommunications as a catalyst for business and investment in the country.

Dr Mushelenga said although the COVID-19 pandemic had a devastating effect on many, it also inspired technological innovations that are now being widely used in the country.

Many schools and tertiary institutions now offer classes remotely through ICT technology while companies and some public institutions also offer services online. In addition, banks have also deployed online and mobile payment capabilities, making transactions faster and more affordable, he added.

“This Edtech, Fintech, Meditech and other online or digital services would not be possible in the absence of technology, particularly the internet.”

He however lamented the fact that only 50% of the population enjoys internet coverage in their areas.

“A majority of our population do not have access to the internet or if there are internet services in their areas, the signals are not so strong and connectivity is therefore poor. We thus need to redouble our efforts and work very hard as stakeholders in the ICT sector to make the internet more accessible and secure 100% in all parts of the country,” he added.

Meanwhile, Beatus Amadhila, Powercom Chief Executive, added that the company will erect no less than 500 towers in the next five years to the tune of ±N$600 million.

“With our current five-year strategic plan cycle that started running from 1 October 2021 to 30 September 2026, we are keen to make amends on the previous shortcomings and challenges,” he added.

He said the Veddersdal launch is part of six sites that Powercom started constructing in quarter one of the current financial year.

“We are currently in the process of awarding eleven more sites to the successful bidders to the tune of a combined value of N$14.4 million, and we anticipate construction to commence within the next two to three weeks,” he added.

According to Amadhila, further construction of six more towers is anticipated to be done to the tune of N$7.2million before the end of September. The tender for these six sites is currently running.