Wildlife Resorts commences with major revamps at establishments

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) this week announced the commencement of major renovations to eight of its resorts.

“The biggest challenge for NWR has been its ageing infrastructure. Most of our customer complaints were more on our ageing infrastructure,” said NWRManager: Corporate communications, Online Media and MICE, Nelson Ashipala.

According to Ashipala, a N$16 million budget has been set aside for the renovations, while he added.

“Major work will mostly be carried out at Onkoshi and Sossuss Dune Lodge, where decks and roofing types will completely be changed,” he said, adding that some of the resorts still to be refurbished are Onkoshi, Ai-Ais, Waterberg and Hardap Dam Resort.

Ashipala said renovations started this week and are expected to be complete by the end of October this year. Most of the work being done entails, roofing, flooring and tiling, he said.

“The resorts will still be 100% open to the tourists,” he explained, while he asked visitors for patience as most of the resorts will be busy with the renovations.

Ashipala said some of the resorts such as Okaukuejo in the Etosha National Park have already been completed with the renovations.

Meanwhile, the renovation announcement from NWR coincides with the recent announcement by the Qatari government to work closely with the NWR to scale up cooperation in the hospitality sector.