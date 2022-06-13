Select Page

Kasi Vibe is looking for Kidprenuers and Teenprenuers

Kasi Vibe Namibia is inviting SMEs and Start-up businesses that offer services or products, especially Kidprenuers and Teenprenuers, to apply for exhibition stalls.

Kasi Vibe said this time around they are involving kids and teenagers in the event. The event slated for 30 July will have a Kasi Vibe Future corner within the main event, where children under the age of 17 are allowed to exhibit their ideas and business for free.

“Interested individuals just need to reach out to the Kasi Vibe team before 28 June,” they added.

Kasi Vibe said the platform is great for marketing and they are hereby encouraged to apply for the exhibition platform applications are available on the Kasi Vibe website and the due date for normal applications is 25 June.

“There are no application fees for applications for services and products business but there are certain applications that require an application fee of N$50 such as beverage and food stalls,” they emphasised.

Kasi Vibe explained that they want to provide an opportunity for local entrepreneurs to meet, demonstrate and share their talents, goods, services and products thereby promoting SME development in Namibia.

“We aim to create a platform in the community with the objectives to bring out young entrepreneurs and SMEs to showcase their innovative ideas through product marketing and sales and to assist participants to build their brands,” they said.

Kasi Vibe has hosted 9 successful events to date and the event this year is planned to take place from 28 to 31 July in Windhoek.

 

