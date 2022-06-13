Select Page

City of Windhoek to investigate cause of bus accident in Otjomuise

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has confirmed that one of its municipal buses was involved in an accident in the Otjomuise area on 20 June.

Manager: Corporate Communications, Marketing and Public Participation of the City, Harold Akwenye said there were twenty passengers on board at the time of the accident.

“We can confirm that two passengers were injured and taken to the hospital and we wish the injured passengers a speedy recovery,” he added.

Akwenye said the cause of the accident is still unknown and an investigation is underway.

“We would like to reassure the public that our passengers’ safety and well-being remain our priority,” concluded Akwenye.

 

