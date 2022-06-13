Select Page

Investment Promotion and Development Board invites MSMEs to showcase products at Feira Internacional de Luwanda

Posted by | Jun 21, 2022 |

The Namibian Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) announced that they have secured a pavilion at the Feira Internacional de Luanda (FILDA) 2022 taking place from 12 to 16 July.

FILDA is Angola’s largest multi-sectoral trade fair, which brings together global entrepreneurs and investors to establish business contacts and commercial and diplomatic relations among participating countries in Africa and across the globe.

The NIPDB has since announced an opportunity for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) to showcase their products at the pavilion at the fair in Luanda.

“We will cover the return flight tickets, accommodation at our discretion, transport within Luanda for the mission and a daily stipend for selected MSMEs,” they added.

Applicants can visit the NIPDB website to apply and applications close on 23 June.

FILDA offers a platform for business exchange and an opportunity for valuable interaction between government offices and agencies, enabling them to position their respective countries to potential investors.

Angola is a long-standing trade partner of Namibia. In 2021, Namibia exported goods valued at N$463 million to Angola, which included live animals, sweet biscuits, onions, white chocolate, power transformers and maize flour.

 

