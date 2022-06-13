Lil-Lets Girls Supporting Girls campaign helps girls stay in school – Donates 3000 sanitary products to four schools

The Namibia edition of the Lil-Lets Girls Supporting Girls campaign which has been running from 07 February to date, has focused on rewarding consumers and communities and solving real tensions for girls in need.

As a result of the campaign, four local schools became the beneficiaries of over 3000 pads donated by the brand’s consumers.

The schools are Hage G. Geingob Secondary School, Oshakati Secondary School, Coastal High School, and C.S Branett High School.

During the campaign, Lil-Lets put out a call to consumers to play their part in helping disadvantaged young girls from surrounding communities by purchasing two Lil-Lets products.

One for themselves, the other for a girl in need, and by doing so, stood a chance to win a cash prize of N$3000 and pads products for themselves plus partake in a meaningful act of giving by donating to a School of their choice.

To help drive the Lil-Lets Girls Supporting Girls movement in the country was popular musician, Monica Pineas, also known as Top Cheri, who is very passionate about the importance of keeping girls in school.

“Being involved in the Girls Supporting Girls campaign is such an honour, my passion lies in assisting young girls. I am grateful to be a part of the Girls supporting girls campaign, which has allowed me to educate girls about sanitary products,” she added.

Namibia recently joined the ranks of several countries fighting menstrual poverty globally by zero-rating sanitary pads, making menstrual hygiene products more affordable for young girls. The campaign will assist in driving awareness about the need for Sanitary products in less fortunate communities.

“I received a call that I have won the campaign cash prize of N$3000, it was unbelievable. When I went to the school handover the one teacher mentioned that they were running out of sanitary towels so they are really happy and grateful to Lil-lets,” said Otilie Swakop, one of the winners.

The schools selected to receive the donations were grateful to be a part of the campaign, with the last winner and school handover on 03 June at Branett High School in Namibia.