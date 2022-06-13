Petroleum Corporation reaches another milestone

The National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR), and the National Oil Storage Facility (NOSF) team recently discharged 60 million litres of fuel at three different terminals simultaneous, a significant milestone for the company.

NAMCOR said that the MT Torm New Zealand discharged ULP to Puma Energy and Engen, while, the MT Chang Hang Xi Wange discharged ADO to NAMCOR, Puma Energy and Engen, at the new Tanker Jetty.

“Despite interruptions necessitated by heavy winds, the operation was successfully carried out throughout four and a half-day,” they added.

NAMCOR reiterated that the specific operation is the first of its kind in Namibia and will bring about many benefits to the oil industry since the old Tanker Jetty can only accommodate one vessel at a time.

“We thank the teams at NAMCOR, Puma Energy and Engen for their hard work and dedication which made this milestone possible,” they concluded.