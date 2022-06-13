Select Page

Petroleum Corporation reaches another milestone

Posted by | Jun 20, 2022 |

Petroleum Corporation reaches another milestone

The National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR), and the National Oil Storage Facility (NOSF) team recently discharged 60 million litres of fuel at three different terminals simultaneous, a significant milestone for the company.

NAMCOR said that the MT Torm New Zealand discharged ULP to Puma Energy and Engen, while, the MT Chang Hang Xi Wange discharged ADO to NAMCOR, Puma Energy and Engen, at the new Tanker Jetty.

“Despite interruptions necessitated by heavy winds, the operation was successfully carried out throughout four and a half-day,” they added.

NAMCOR reiterated that the specific operation is the first of its kind in Namibia and will bring about many benefits to the oil industry since the old Tanker Jetty can only accommodate one vessel at a time.

“We thank the teams at NAMCOR, Puma Energy and Engen for their hard work and dedication which made this milestone possible,” they concluded.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Weathermen & Co team hit 1000 day mark

Weathermen & Co team hit 1000 day mark

6 November 2015

In time for Chinese New Year

In time for Chinese New Year

31 January 2014

My Republik, bigger than an idea

My Republik, bigger than an idea

26 June 2015

Win a Ford Ranger

Win a Ford Ranger

31 October 2014

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<