Government pledges support and protection of people with albinism

The government has pledged support and protection of people living with albinism.

While addressing an event held Saturday to mark the International Albinism Awareness Day in Windhoek, Samwele Samwele, an official of the department responsible for disability affairs with the Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare, said the protection and promotion of the human rights of people with albinism remain the government’s priority.

According to Samwele, people with albinism in Namibia are subjected to stigma, discrimination and threats.

“If not contained and addressed within a specific jurisdiction, dangerous beliefs such as those associated with albinism can easily spill over,” he said.

Namibia plans to develop a strategy for implementing safety measures for people with albinism.

“The strategy should put effective prevention plans and programs to stop the spread of violence and crime against persons with albinism. While the strict prosecution and severe sentencing of perpetrators of violence should act as a deterrent,” he said, hoping that it would complement existing legislation and programs.

Other interventions included educational support, benefiting 23 students with albinism during the 2020/21 and 2021/22 financial years. (Xinhua)