Select Page

Government pledges support and protection of people with albinism

Posted by | Jun 20, 2022 |

Government pledges support and protection of people with albinism

The government has pledged support and protection of people living with albinism.

While addressing an event held Saturday to mark the International Albinism Awareness Day in Windhoek, Samwele Samwele, an official of the department responsible for disability affairs with the Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare, said the protection and promotion of the human rights of people with albinism remain the government’s priority.

According to Samwele, people with albinism in Namibia are subjected to stigma, discrimination and threats.

“If not contained and addressed within a specific jurisdiction, dangerous beliefs such as those associated with albinism can easily spill over,” he said.

Namibia plans to develop a strategy for implementing safety measures for people with albinism.

“The strategy should put effective prevention plans and programs to stop the spread of violence and crime against persons with albinism. While the strict prosecution and severe sentencing of perpetrators of violence should act as a deterrent,” he said, hoping that it would complement existing legislation and programs.

Other interventions included educational support, benefiting 23 students with albinism during the 2020/21 and 2021/22 financial years. (Xinhua)

 

About The Author

News Service

News Services form an indispensable part of the newsroom toolbox. In Africa, there are several advanced providers of information, some servicing the entire continent while others are more regional, or country specific. The Namibia Economist employs a wide spectrum of local, regional, continental and international News Services.

Related Posts

Orphans to benefit from Aids trust

Orphans to benefit from Aids trust

10 February 2012

Komnarib Community Development Trust to empower youth, community, in Berseba

Komnarib Community Development Trust to empower youth, community, in Berseba

29 August 2019

Stepfathers rape stepdaughters

Stepfathers rape stepdaughters

1 June 2012

We Race Together initiative gains traction – 20 corporates on board of MTC’s social cause

We Race Together initiative gains traction – 20 corporates on board of MTC’s social cause

1 April 2022

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<