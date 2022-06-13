Select Page

Eros Airport gets new Manager

Posted by | Jun 20, 2022 |

The Namibia Airports Company (NAC) has announced that Maria Hamunyela is the new Eros Airport Manager with effect from 1 June.

Hamunyela started her career at NAC as the Chief Safety Officer at Ondangwa Airport in 2015 and then took on the role of Acting Manager Safety: Hosea Kutako International Airport in 2019 before her new posting.

The NAC said Hamunyela holds a Specialised Master in Airport Management from the National School of Civil Aviation, Toulouse, France, with a specific focus on Airport Financial Management, Transport Economics, Airport master planning, Airport strategy, Non-Aeronautical Revenues, Airport Operations and Safety Management System and graduated Cum Laude from the University of Namibian with a Bachelor of Economics Honours in 2012.

“She also attained a Diploma in Safety Oversight from the National Air Transport Association and a Certificate in Airport Environmental Management from the Airport Council International and she is also a recipient of the New Management Development Programme Certificate from the University of Stellenbosch Business School,” the Airports Company added.

 

