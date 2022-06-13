All local and foreign business owners urged to adhere to the law

Cabinet has condemned the activities of inciting the public to resort to riot, closing down business premises, outward breaking of the laws that govern the nation, and creating inherent confusion and mayhem, an official said last week.

“Cabinet has noted with dismay the unlawful conduct of eight persons who are casting invariably in “activists” moulds, creating platforms of structural distrust among various business groupings, notably local versus foreign business owners and fermenting a state of mayhem and disruption of public order,” the Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Dr Peya Mushelenga said this in a statement.

“Cabinet further reiterates its call for all business owners, whether local or foreign, to adhere to the governing and operational legislation of Namibia with no exception,” he added.

Mushelenga said the government will not tolerate any businessperson, whether local or foreign, who will disregard the laws governing the country.

“Cabinet would like to assure the Namibian public that business regulation is aimed at fostering a coherent and optimal business environment, to ensure and improve compliance as well as positive outcomes,” he concluded.