Select Page

David Greilsammer solo piano concert set for National Theatre in July

Posted by | Jun 20, 2022 |

David Greilsammer solo piano concert set for National Theatre in July

French Solo Pianist, David Greilsammer is set to perform at the National Theatre of Nambia (NTN) on 8 July at 20:00. Tickets will cost N$250 per person.

Organisers, the Franco Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC) said the concert will be 1 hour and 10 minutes performance of classical masterpieces that will be showcased y the renowned the french conductor and pianist.

“He is recognised as one of the most virtuosic and daring pianists and conductors of his generation, and is passionate about innovative projects, creation and bridging cultures,” they added.

The FNCC emphasised that his solo recitals, always present eclectic, surprising and adventurous programs and have been performed in multiple prestigious concert halls across the world.

“The concert has been sponsored by RMB Namibia, AIR FRANCE and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and tickets are available at Webtickets online or Pick n Pay stores. For ticket enquiries, please contact the NTN at [email protected] or call 061 374 440,” concluded the FNCC.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Film Review – Zero Dark Thirty

Film Review – Zero Dark Thirty

27 March 2013

Vaughn Ahrens to grace the stage of Night Under the Stars

Vaughn Ahrens to grace the stage of Night Under the Stars

29 March 2021

Film Review – Paranoia

Film Review – Paranoia

17 January 2014

Naked Spaces exhibition – Eden’s post-modern garden

Naked Spaces exhibition – Eden’s post-modern garden

20 May 2016

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<