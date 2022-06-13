David Greilsammer solo piano concert set for National Theatre in July

French Solo Pianist, David Greilsammer is set to perform at the National Theatre of Nambia (NTN) on 8 July at 20:00. Tickets will cost N$250 per person.

Organisers, the Franco Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC) said the concert will be 1 hour and 10 minutes performance of classical masterpieces that will be showcased y the renowned the french conductor and pianist.

“He is recognised as one of the most virtuosic and daring pianists and conductors of his generation, and is passionate about innovative projects, creation and bridging cultures,” they added.

The FNCC emphasised that his solo recitals, always present eclectic, surprising and adventurous programs and have been performed in multiple prestigious concert halls across the world.

“The concert has been sponsored by RMB Namibia, AIR FRANCE and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and tickets are available at Webtickets online or Pick n Pay stores. For ticket enquiries, please contact the NTN at [email protected] or call 061 374 440,” concluded the FNCC.