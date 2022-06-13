Regional workshop raises awareness on the importance of disaggregated disability data collection

The National Federation of People with Disabilities in Namibia (NFPDN) in collaboration with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) conducted a Workshop titled; “Regional Disability Data Implementation Workshop”, under the theme: “Disability Disaggregated Data Benefits All”.

The workshop took place on 9 June, in Swakopmund and was attended by various stakeholders including; the National Disability Council of Namibia (NDCN), Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA), Members of the Disability Fraternity, and the Deputy Mayor of Swakopmund, His Worship Deputy Mayor David Am-!Gabeb.

The workshop focused on raising awareness of the importance of disaggregated disability data collection.

During his speech, the deputy mayor highlighted that disability disaggregated data is an important requirement to identify the needs and challenges of persons with disabilities. It will assist in providing solutions that can improve their lives which is in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). As well as the UN Convention on the Rights of the Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD).

Tommy Harris, a Senior Statistician, at the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) gave a presentation at the same event.

During his presentation, he emphasized the importance of incorporating the Washington Group Questions (WGQ) in the upcoming National and Housing Census. Harris spoke of the importance of collecting data, the history of collecting data on disability, the challenges encountered during data collection and much more.

In addition, Jennifer H. Madans from the Center for Inclusive Policy explained the need to collect data on disability and how the Washington Group on Disability Statistics Question sets, fill the need for persons with disabilities.

According to Rachel Shiweda from GIZ, disability statistics have up to now not been well developed or utilized compared to other statistics. She further pointed out that persons with disabilities are often invisible in national data sets. Therefore, she was pleased to announce that the new disability data collection initiative includes persons with disabilities in the data collection process.

The chairperson of the NFPDN, Matheus Hashoongo reiterated the importance of disseminating disaggregated disability data as this will have an impact on both Government and Private sectors policies.

All speakers and presenters had the same message on the importance of disaggregated disability data therefore, we need to collectively improve disability data collection. It is the only way to ensure that Namibia becomes a fully inclusive society that is responsive to the needs of persons with disabilities. This call echoes the same sentiments as the Harambee Prosperity Plan and the UN SDGs that ‘no one should feel left behind.