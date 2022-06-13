Select Page

Germany and South Africa top total tourist arrivals from January to March

Jun 17, 2022

Namibia received a total of 76,472 foreign arrivals from January to March 2022 of which 36.4% came for holiday, 26.1% came to visit friends or relatives and 12.9% came for business and conferences.

Those who came for other purposes such as for education, and medical, among others, accounted for 15.7% of total foreign arrivals, as indicated by the tourist arrival statistics report January–March 2022, released on Friday.

According to the report, the top two source markets were South Africa and Germany accounting for 60.8% of the total tourist arrivals. Collectively, the top ten tourist markets contributed 86% during the specified period.

Amongst the tourists that arrived in Namibia between January and March, 57.4% were male while only 42.6%of were female. This shows a reduction in the gender disparity among tourist arrivals when compared to the same period last year.

The report meanwhile said from January to March 2022, 61.3% of the tourist arrivals entered through Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA) followed by Noordoewer with 12.5%, Ariamsvlei with 9.3% and Walvis Bay Airport with 6.8%.

The data used in this report was extracted from the electronic Border Management System (eBMS) of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security and thus represents only the points of entry that have the eBMS in place.

 

