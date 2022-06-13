Motul announces new distributor for company’s products in Namibia

By Clifton Movirongo.

Major lifestyle and motoring brand Motul has announced the appointment of John Simpson, who was recently installed as a designated Motul distributor in Namibia.

Simpson signed the distribution contract early last year, as his role entails offering oil analysis and assisting customers in understanding the health of their fleet.

According to the motoring brand company, Simpson initiated multiple dealership activations as part of his strategy to persuade retailers to stock and recommend Motul’s premium motor oils and additives. However, partnerships with leading dealerships are yet to be made public.

“Following the signing of the distribution contract and the arrival of the first order of stock early last year, John hit the ground running. He has already notched up a series of significant firsts in his efforts to make Motul products more widely known and more easily available,” reads a statement issued by Motul.

“I’m delighted to have this opportunity to contribute to the expansion of Motul’s African footprint, and to give Namibian motorists and heavy-duty fleet owners increased access to the world’s finest synthetic oils and additives,” explained Simpson.

Before Simpson’s involvement, there was only limited stock of Motul products in Namibia, and almost no retail opportunities for motorists or bikers, the company said.

“The first phase of the roll-out involved identifying dealers that already had some familiarity with the Motul brand and helping them branch out from using Motul oils and additives in-house to selling them,” the statement continued.

Motul’s Area Manager for Southern and Eastern Africa, Mercia Jansen, maintained that Namibia offers excellent growth opportunities for Motul, as well as the chance to prove Motul’s products against some of Africa’s toughest terrain and conditions.

She added: “Motul has complete confidence that in John Simpson, we have found the ideal partner to promote the Motul brand in Namibia, and we wish him every success in his new venture.”

Simpson and his sons take part in the local Enduro racing scene from the Impi in South Africa to various races across Namibia.

“Richie Slamet, an up-and-coming Namibian karting star, was chosen as the first sponsored driver. His new-look kart, featuring iconic Motul branding, was unveiled late last year at an event at the Tony Rust Racetrack in the Namibian capital, Windhoek,” the company stated.

Since its inception in 1853, Motul has been recognised for the quality of its products, commitment to innovation and involvement in the competition, and is also acknowledged as a specialist in synthetic lubricants. In 1971, Motul was the first lubricant manufacturer to pioneer the formulation of a 100% synthetic lubricant, derived from the aeronautical industry and making use of esters technology: 300V lubricant.