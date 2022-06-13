Musician now turned entrepreneur joins the Mandela Washington Fellowship

Musician Akathingo Kapuka decided to leave the music industry and start his own business and because of this decision, he has been selected as one of the 2022 Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders Initiative Program.

He will be in the Business Track Programme at Purdue University

Kapuka said he is an artist but music does not put bread on the table in Namibia, because we flow with money and that is why I decided to start my own business.

Kapuka is the Founder of Fanogroup Namibia which strives to initiate interventions and solutions that offset challenges, problems and needs faced by rural communities, with amplified interest in horticulture and artificial intelligence.

“My mission is to contribute to food security, create employment and uplift the livelihoods of people in rural and urban areas,” he added.

He said he is looking forward to forging friendships that can make this world a better place not only for ourselves but for the entire human race. “Thank you American Embassy and thank you Mandela Washington Fellowship for this opportunity,” concluded Kapuka.