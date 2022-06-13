Select Page

Musician now turned entrepreneur joins the Mandela Washington Fellowship

Posted by | Jun 17, 2022 |

Musician now turned entrepreneur joins the Mandela Washington Fellowship

Musician Akathingo Kapuka decided to leave the music industry and start his own business and because of this decision, he has been selected as one of the 2022 Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders Initiative Program.

He will be in the Business Track Programme at Purdue University

Kapuka said he is an artist but music does not put bread on the table in Namibia, because we flow with money and that is why I decided to start my own business.

Kapuka is the Founder of Fanogroup Namibia which strives to initiate interventions and solutions that offset challenges, problems and needs faced by rural communities, with amplified interest in horticulture and artificial intelligence.

“My mission is to contribute to food security, create employment and uplift the livelihoods of people in rural and urban areas,” he added.

He said he is looking forward to forging friendships that can make this world a better place not only for ourselves but for the entire human race. “Thank you American Embassy and thank you Mandela Washington Fellowship for this opportunity,” concluded Kapuka.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

MultiChoice introduces wide selection of international programming with ‘Me’

MultiChoice introduces wide selection of international programming with ‘Me’

6 October 2021

My Namibia Exhibition- Sublime ink, pencil and charcoal sketches

My Namibia Exhibition- Sublime ink, pencil and charcoal sketches

12 August 2016

Fashion Council appoints three new board members

Fashion Council appoints three new board members

3 May 2019

Renowned South African broadcaster to headline Old Mutual Women’s Summit

Renowned South African broadcaster to headline Old Mutual Women’s Summit

19 May 2022

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<