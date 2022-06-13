Uis Mine records 13% increase in tin production in Q1 of 2022

AfriTin Mining Limited this week reported that it recorded a 13% increase in tin production at its Uis mine in the first quarter ended 31 May 2022, Chief Executive, Antony Viljoen said in the company’s quarterly production report.

Viljoen said the company’s tin-producing operation at the Uis Mine continues to deliver record-breaking performance.

“The strong performance of the tin operation provides a solid platform for developing potential lithium and tantalum by-product revenue streams. Our position as an operating, cash-generating mining company allows us to fast-track development of near-term opportunities, as well as expand our production and product portfolio,” he said.

According to the company, they achieved a record quarterly performance with tin concentrate production for the period under review totalling 239 tonnes while tin contained in concentrate increased by 13% quarter-on-quarter to 152 tonnes.

“A total of 152 kt of ore was processed at an average processing rate of 99 tph. Processing plant efficiency as measured by overall tin recovery improved 5% q-o-q to a record of 67%. The average plant feed grade for the quarter increased 9% q-o-q due to natural orebody grade variations in the current mining area,” the tin producer concluded.