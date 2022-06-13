Select Page

Two alleged rhino poachers apprehended

Posted by | Jun 17, 2022 |

Two alleged rhino poachers in connection with the 11 rhinos poached in Etosha National park have been apprehended, an official said this week.

The ongoing police operation at Etosha National Park led to the arrest of two rhino poachers on Wednesday evening, the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, spokesperson Romeo Muyunda said, adding that investigations are at an advanced stage.

Commenting on the poaching incident in a previous interview, Environment minister Pohamba Shifeta said the recent discoveries of 11 rhino carcasses in the Etosha National Park (ENP) is an indication that the country needs to intensify security operations.

“We need to reorganise our combined forces and change our operation strategies as a matter of urgency. Concerning this latest poaching incident in Etosha I respectfully and unequivocally give you the matching order, as a combined team, to ensure that the perpetrators of these crimes are brought to book by all means,” Shifeta said.

“Namibia recognized the need to act and has not been idle. Thanks to a concerted effort of the government, Namibia’s conservation entities, law enforcement agencies and the judiciary, we have made significant strides to prevent, investigate, and prosecute wildlife crimes. This success would not have been possible without the support of communities, conservancies, and rhino custodians who make daily choices to support and extend the anti-poaching activities on their lands,” he added.

 

