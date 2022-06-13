City of Windhoek to show progress at Farm Okukuna

The City of Windhoek (CoW) will host a visibility event on 21 June at Farm Okukuna to recognise the project’s accomplishments with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The Build Back Better (BBB) initiative, the project aims to strengthen Namibia’s food systems to recover from emergencies and disease-related shocks.

The municipality said Farm Okukuna was started in 2018 and members have founded a voluntary association to manage processes and income on the farm.

“Members tend to their gardens, producing food for their families for sale and the process was accompanied by many facilitated discussions, training and investments into tools and infrastructure,” they added.

CoW further explained that the partners involved in procuring the materials further support marketing, but the products belong to the producers who are the people from the community.

“Every team member decides how much work they put in and therefore how much money they earn,” they added.

The City of Windhoek, the UNDP Resident Representative, the Deputy Head of Mission from the Embassy of Japan, representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, project beneficiaries and other stakeholders with interest in the project are set to attend the ceremony.