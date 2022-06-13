Select Page

New Sport Commission Board appointed for six-months

Posted by | Jun 16, 2022 |

New Sport Commission Board appointed for six-months

A new Namibia Sports Commission Board was appointed on Thursday following the expiration of the previous board’s term of office in May 2022.

The appointment which is on an interim basis will be for six months

The new interim board consists of Messrs. Nicky Kamwi Mbaimbai (Chairperson), Paul Linekela Nanyeni Ms Selma Moses – sign language interpreter, Simon Uirab, Patrick Percy Xoagub and Mses. Monica Shapwa, Adelheid Jacobs and Turky Tissa Ndashiiva.

The new board of the Commission was briefly introduced to the management and staff members of the Commission on Thursday morning by the chairperson.

The board was appointed in line with the provision of Namibia Sports Act, Act No. 12 of 2003 PART II section 4 (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) by under the Minister of Sport, Youth & National Service Agnes Tjongarero.

 

About The Author

Sport Contributor

The Economist does not have a dedicated sport reporter. This designation is used for several contributors who want their sport stories in the Economist. Experience has taught us that companies usually want their sport sponsorships published prominently, being the reason for a sports category. It now also carries general sport items but only those with direct Namibian relevance. - Ed.

Related Posts

Westphalia, NFA celebrate 20 years

Westphalia, NFA celebrate 20 years

22 May 2015

Very capable athletes

Very capable athletes

29 June 2012

Key Brave Warriors players to miss action in maiden appearance at CHAN tourney in January 2018

Key Brave Warriors players to miss action in maiden appearance at CHAN tourney in January 2018

22 December 2017

Karatekas shine at SA championships

Karatekas shine at SA championships

22 May 2015

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<