New Sport Commission Board appointed for six-months

A new Namibia Sports Commission Board was appointed on Thursday following the expiration of the previous board’s term of office in May 2022.

The appointment which is on an interim basis will be for six months

The new interim board consists of Messrs. Nicky Kamwi Mbaimbai (Chairperson), Paul Linekela Nanyeni Ms Selma Moses – sign language interpreter, Simon Uirab, Patrick Percy Xoagub and Mses. Monica Shapwa, Adelheid Jacobs and Turky Tissa Ndashiiva.

The new board of the Commission was briefly introduced to the management and staff members of the Commission on Thursday morning by the chairperson.

The board was appointed in line with the provision of Namibia Sports Act, Act No. 12 of 2003 PART II section 4 (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) by under the Minister of Sport, Youth & National Service Agnes Tjongarero.