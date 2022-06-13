Kavango West Councillors learn about leadership

The Kavango West Regional Council (KWRC) recently completed a two-day training session on the Pinnacle of Regional Development via Power, Politics, Leadership and Capacity Building for Regional Leadership.

The training was facilitated by Dr Romanus Kavindame Kawana, who shared knowledge based on leadership, and politics and which can be used to foster development.

The council said the training further advocated for smooth working bonds between the administrative and political arms and ensure a successful financial mobilization strategy.

Dr Kawana is the first Namibian to hold a Doctorate of Business Administration from the University of Namibian (UNAM), specialising in Economics and Leadership and is currently on his second Doctorate in Agriculture with the University of South Africa (UNISA).

He has published 11 peer-reviewed articles so far and has been presenting nationally and internationally.