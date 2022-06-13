Select Page

Kavango West Councillors learn about leadership

Jun 16, 2022

The Kavango West Regional Council (KWRC) recently completed a two-day training session on the Pinnacle of Regional Development via Power, Politics, Leadership and Capacity Building for Regional Leadership.

The training was facilitated by Dr Romanus Kavindame Kawana, who shared knowledge based on leadership, and politics and which can be used to foster development.

The council said the training further advocated for smooth working bonds between the administrative and political arms and ensure a successful financial mobilization strategy.

Dr Kawana is the first Namibian to hold a Doctorate of Business Administration from the University of Namibian (UNAM), specialising in Economics and Leadership and is currently on his second Doctorate in Agriculture with the University of South Africa (UNISA).

He has published 11 peer-reviewed articles so far and has been presenting nationally and internationally.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

