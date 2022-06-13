Enhancement of immunization activities and mobilisation of resources in sight amid disease outbreaks

The country is currently plagued by an outbreak of measles and scabies. Measles has affected 23 people, while scabies has seen 5588 scabies cases reported country-wide, the Minister of Health, Social Services (MoHSS) Dr Kalumbi Shangula confirmed this week.

Shangula in an update Tuesday said the country has since enhanced surveillance activities in all adjacent districts and regions of the affected areas while stating that both outbreaks mostly in the northern parts of the country are under control.

“As part of disease control, the MoHSS and key development cooperation partners, commenced with a stakeholder meeting from 14 and 15 June in Windhoek to enhance immunization activities and mobilize resources for this ongoing national effort,” he added.

Shangula meanwhile said the ministry has also since triggered surveillance measures amid the monkeypox outbreak that was reported in some countries in Europe, North America and Australia.

“Namibia has not recorded a case of monkeypox but is ready to identify cases and has the capability to confirm monkeypox through laboratory diagnosis. The public should remain calm,” he concluded.

Measles is a viral infection that is highly contagious, while scabies is an infestation of the skin by the human itch mite. Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis which can be transmitted through respiratory secretions, skin lesions and contaminated objects.