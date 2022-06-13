Wildlife Resorts Board Members’ contracts temporarily extended

The Acting Minister of Public Enterprises, Ipumbu Shiimi, announced the extension of the Namibia Wildlife Resorts Board Members’ term of office temporarily from 15 June until 14 December.

The board, whose contracts came to an end on 14 June, were extended for another 6 months pending the finalisation of the recruitment of new board members to enable a smooth and orderly handover, NWR spokesperson Nelson Ashipala said in a statement.

The board that has already served 2 terms was recently applauded at the institution’s recently concluded Annual General Meeting for, among others, bringing NWR’s financial reports up to date, conforming to the Public Enterprises and Procurement Acts and, most recently, for setting an example in taking a cut in their board fees when the company experienced cash flow constraints due to the Covid pandemic.

The 7 Board members are Board Chairperson Ambassador Leonard lipumbu, Janet Wilson Moore (Deputy Chairperson), Elize Petersen, Ruddie Putter, Bernd Schneider, Eva Shifotoka and Carol Williams.