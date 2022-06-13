GIPF intensifies member education outreach programme

The GIPF has embarked on a robust member education outreach programme to the Oshikoto and the Ohangwena regions.

The member education and outreach commenced on 13 June and is expected to end on 28 June.

The programme will primarily focus on reaching members in very remote areas. The outreach programme will start in the Tsintsabis settlement and nearby villages such as Ondera and Ombili in Oshikoto and it will end in the Omboloka and Omuuni settlements of the Ohangwena region.

“Members are thus encouraged to look at the Fund’s social media platforms as well as tune into Kati and Shipi FM radios for a more detailed member outreach programmes for daily updates on dates, times and venues of the sessions in the above-mentioned regions,” the Fund said in a statement.

According to the Fund, the information to be shared during these outreach sessions will be on the rules and benefits of the Fund. Moreover, presentations on benefits will mainly focus on the beneficiary nomination forms and admissions to the Fund.

Members are encouraged to be on the lookout for the GIPF mobile truck.

GIPF has close to 101,762 active members who are serving in government and participating employers and over 39 504 annuitants in the form of pensioners, spouses, and orphans.

In this context, the Fund has an obligation to ensure that its products and services are well understood by its members.

Meanwhile, the fund said negative experiences and delays are avoidable if members appraise themselves of their benefits and the required benefit claim procedures from the onset.

“It is with this in mind that the Fund has scheduled further outreach sessions during July and August to the Kavango East and Zambezi regions. Details to these sessions will be communicated in due course,” the Fund concluded.