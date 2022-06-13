Conservation scientist to zoom in on game count conservation

The Namibia Scientific Society is inviting the public to a public talk by conservation scientist Novald Iiambo, titled ‘Game Count Conservation in Khaudum National Park’, on 21 June at 19:00.

The session will also serve as feedback to individuals that took part in the game counting at Khaudum National Park.

The society said the presentation will discuss the results of the 2021 full moon waterhole game count conducted over three months, August, September and October 2021 at Khaudum National Park.

“Game counts determine wildlife populations and provide a platform for understanding their dynamics in protected areas,” they added.

The Khaudum National Park’s full moon 72 hours waterhole game count is an annual exercise, that gathers valuable information to guide conservation decisions in the park and helps evaluate wildlife responses toward management activities.